Name:Lucille Beth (Krause) Alff
From:Long-time resident of Lewis, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, November 9, 2019
Time:2:30 p.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials may be directed to the Lewis Oakwood Cemetery.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery:Burial will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis
Lucille Beth (Krause) Alff, long-time Lewis resident, passed away November 6, 2019.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lucille’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.