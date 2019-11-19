Service:No Services Planned
Name:Luther "Luke" Roberts
Age:81
From:Hopkins, MO
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Notes:Mr. Roberts passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in Maryville, MO. His body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. No services are planned at this time.