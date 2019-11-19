|Service:
|No Services Planned
|Name:
|Luther "Luke" Roberts
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Hopkins, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Mr. Roberts passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 in Maryville, MO. His body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. No services are planned at this time.