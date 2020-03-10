Lyle and Betty Van Ness
Service:Graveside Memorial 
Name:Lyle & Betty Van Ness
Pronunciation: 
Age:94 & 96
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, March 14, 2020 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery ~ Shenandoah 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial with Military Honors:Rose Hill Cemetery ~ Shenandoah
Notes:

Lyle passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Windsor Manor.  Betty passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Windsor Manor.  The couple was blessed with 73 years of marriage.  

