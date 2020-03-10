|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Lyle & Betty Van Ness
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94 & 96
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery ~ Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial with Military Honors:
|Rose Hill Cemetery ~ Shenandoah
|Notes:
Lyle passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Windsor Manor. Betty passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Windsor Manor. The couple was blessed with 73 years of marriage.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Lyle and Betty Van Ness of Shenandoah, Iowa
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
