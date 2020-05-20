|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Mae Darlene Ehlers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Glenwood, Iowa Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation or viewing
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Mae Darlene Ehlers, 85 of Omaha, Nebraska
Peterson Mortuary--Glenwood
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.