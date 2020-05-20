Mae Darlene Ehlers, 85 of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Graveside
Name:Mae Darlene Ehlers
Age:85
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, May 23, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Glenwood, Iowa Cemetery
Visitation Location:No visitation or viewing
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com