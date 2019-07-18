|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Manuel Ruiz
|Pronunciation:
|Ru-ez
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 23, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July, 22, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End and Rosary:
|7:00 p.m. The rosary in Spanish will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Manuel passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.