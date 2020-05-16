Service: Memorial Graveside
Name: Margaret Alff
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Oakland
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, May 21, 2020
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Belknap Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Oakland United Methodist Church
Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home- Oakland
Cemetery: Belknap Cemetery
Notes:

www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Social distancing will be required.  Please bring your own lawn chair for the service.