|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Margaret Alff
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 21, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Belknap Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home- Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Belknap Cemetery
|Notes:
Social distancing will be required. Please bring your own lawn chair for the service.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.