Service:Private Graveside 
Name:Margaret H. Graves
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 24, 2020
Time: 
Location:Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, MO
Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, April 23, 2020
Visitation Start:1 pm
Visitation End:4 pm
Memorials:First Presbyterian Church,  500 North Broadway, Fairfax, MO  64446
Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery: 
Notes:Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.