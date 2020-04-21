|Service:
|Private Graveside Service
|Name:
|Margaret H. Graves
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 24, 2020
|Time:
|Location:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1 pm
|Visitation End:
|4 pm
|Memorials:
|First Presbyterian Church, 500 North Broadway, Fairfax, MO 64446
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax
|Notes:
|Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date
