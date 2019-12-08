|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Margery Carruthers Lemon
|Pronunciation:
|Ca - ruthers
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ December 14, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Lenox Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Lenox Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ December 14, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM service time
|Memorials:
|May be given in her name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
