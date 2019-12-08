Margery Carruthers Lemon
Service:Funeral
Name:Margery Carruthers Lemon
Pronunciation:Ca - ruthers
Age:88
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, December 14, 2019
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Lenox Christian Church
Visitation Location:Lenox Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 14, 2019
Visitation Start:9:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM service time
Memorials:May be given in her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324