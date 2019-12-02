|Service:
|Pending Funeral
|Name:
|Maribel S. Beery
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|
|Time:
|
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|
|Visitation Start:
|
|Visitation End:
|
|Memorials:
|
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Maribel passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Louisville Care Center in Louisville, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com