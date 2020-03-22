|Service:
|Graveside Funeral Service
|Name:
|Marie K. White
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Lincoln, NE
|Previous:
|Sidney and Riverton
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday; March 25, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Riverton Cemetery ~ Riverton, IA
|Visitation Location:
|n/a
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|n/a
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Funeral Homes ~ Nebr. City, Hamburg, Riverton
|Cemetery:
|Riverton Cemetery ~ Riverton, IA
|Notes:
|To leave a remembrance or view the obituary, please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Marie K. White, 99 of Lincoln, NE (formerly Sidney, Riverton community)
Gude Family Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.