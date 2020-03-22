Service: Graveside Funeral Service
Name: Marie K. White
Pronunciation: 
Age: 99
From: Lincoln, NE
Previous: Sidney and Riverton
Day and Date: Wednesday; March 25, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Riverton Cemetery ~ Riverton, IA
Visitation Location: n/a
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: n/a
Funeral Home: Gude Funeral Homes ~ Nebr. City, Hamburg, Riverton
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery ~ Riverton, IA
Notes:To leave a remembrance or view the obituary, please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com