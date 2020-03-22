Service:Graveside Funeral 
Name:Marie K. White
Pronunciation: 
Age:99
From:Lincoln, NE
Previous:Sidney and Riverton, IA
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Riverton, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:n/a
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:n/a
Funeral Home:Gude Funeral Homes ~ Nebr. City, Hamburg, Riverton
Cemetery: 
Notes:To leave a remembrance or view the obituary, please visit www.gudefuneralhomes.com