Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Marjorie Petersen
Pronunciation: 
Age:  89
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: Warsaw, Missouri
Day and Date:  Wed, Mar 11, 2020
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral  Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Wed, Mar 11, 2020
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:00 am
Memorials: Oregon Care Center Activity Fund
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com