Service: Funeral
Name: Marlin Briley
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Council Bluffs, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, March 9, 2020
Time: 1:00 PM
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, March 9, 2020
Visitation Start: 12:00 PM
Visitation End: 1:00 PM (One hour prior to service)
Memorials: Everystep Hospice
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Burial with Military Honors - Thurman, IA Cemetery
Notes:

Marlin passed away March 6, 2020 in Council Bluffs.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com