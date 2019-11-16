|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Martha Elizabeth Snyder
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday - November 20, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|United Faith Church - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday - November 19, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With the Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|United Faith Church - Sidney, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com