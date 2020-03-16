Martha J. Yates, 89 Red Oak, IA formerly Shenandoah
Service:Graveside Service 
Name:Martha Yates
Pronunciation: 
Age:89 
From:Red Oak 
Previous:Shenandoah 
Day and Date:Friday, March 20 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Location:No Visitation or Viewing  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 