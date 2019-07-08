|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Martin Joseph "Joe" Beardmore
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Omaha, NE
|Previous:
|Glenwood, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 12, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Stephens Catholic Church; 16701 S. St. Omaha, NE 68135
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 11, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. with Celebration of Life Reception from 7-9 p.m. at Bloom Sr. Center; 25 N. Vine St. Glenwood, IA
|Memorials:
|Martin "Joe" Beardmore Memorial established at First National Bank in Omaha and Glenwood
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery at a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com