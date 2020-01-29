|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Mary A. McQueen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|100
|From:
|Newton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Farragut and Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
Mary passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Newton Hospital in Newton, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.