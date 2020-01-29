Service:Pending
Name:Mary A. McQueen
Pronunciation: 
Age:100
From:Newton, Iowa
Previous:Farragut and Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Mary passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Newton Hospital in Newton, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.