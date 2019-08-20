|Service:
|Gathering of Friends
|Name:
|Mary Ann Assman
|Pronunciation:
|Aus - mun
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Harlan, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Clarinda Country Club ~ Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday ~ August 23, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Instead of flowers memorials may be given in her name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Mary Ann is the mother of Sue Bond.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324