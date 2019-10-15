Mary Lewis
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Association.
Mary B. Lewis, 81, of Anita, died the morning of Monday, October 14, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Per Mary’s wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service is planned.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary's family and her arrangements.