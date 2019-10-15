|Service:
|Private family service
|Name:
|Mary Lewis
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Anita, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Mary B. Lewis, 81, of Anita, died the morning of Monday, October 14, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Per Mary’s wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service is planned.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.