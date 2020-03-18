Frances Sowers
Service:Private Family 
Name:Mary "Frances" Sowers
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Henderson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 20, 2020
Time: 
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:None
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Wesley Chapel Church 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Wesley Chapel Cemetery-Mills County, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.