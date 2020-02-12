Mary Harms
Service:

Funeral

Name:Mary L. Harms
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Sidney
Previous:Shenandoah 
Day and Date:Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Visitation Date:Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Visitation Start:6:30 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:30 p.m.
Memorials:First Christian Church or The Ambassador in Sidney
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery
Notes:

Mary passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Ambassador in Sidney, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.