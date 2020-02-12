|Service:
Funeral
|Name:
|Mary L. Harms
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Sidney
|Previous:
|Shenandoah
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 19, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Tuesday, February 18, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|First Christian Church or The Ambassador in Sidney
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Mary passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Ambassador in Sidney, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
