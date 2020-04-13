|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Mary Ida Hendrickson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 17, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Strand Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa. Only 10 people will be allowed at the graveside. Due to COID-19 guidelines all others who wish to attend should remain in your vehicle.
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 16, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 P.M. The family will not be present
|Visitation End:
|6:00 P.M. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a given time. Funeral home staff will enforce social distancing and monitor the number of people in the building
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Mary Ida Hendrickson, 98 of Des Moines, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
