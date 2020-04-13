Service:Graveside 
Name:Mary Ida Hendrickson
Pronunciation: 
Age:98
From:Des Moines, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, April 17, 2020
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Strand Cemetery, rural Adams County, Iowa. Only 10 people will be allowed at the graveside.  Due to COID-19 guidelines all others who wish to attend should remain in your vehicle.
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 16, 2020
Visitation Start:2:00 P.M.  The family will not be present
Visitation End:6:00 P.M.  Due to COVID-19 guidelines, only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a given time. Funeral home staff will enforce social distancing and monitor the number of people in the building
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

