|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Mary Lou Cooley-Hechmer
|Pronunciation:
|Mary Lou Cooley-Heckmer
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 6, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|St. Timothy's Catholic Church, Cumberland, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 5, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Open with Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|Rosary said at 4:30 P.M., and a Wake Service at 7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|To the family, to be determined at a future date
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Reno Catholic Cemetery, Cumberland, Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com