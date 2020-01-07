|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Mary Lou Hoegh
|Pronunciation:
|Hoyy-g
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Atlantic, IA,
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 11, 2020
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Nishna Valley Trails
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Mary Lou Hoegh, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary Lou’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.