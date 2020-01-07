Mary Lou Hoegh
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Mary Lou Hoegh
Pronunciation:Hoyy-g
Age:93
From:Atlantic, IA,
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 11, 2020
Time:11 a.m.
Location:St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 10, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Nishna Valley Trails
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery:Burial will be held prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. in the Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Mary Lou Hoegh, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Mary Lou’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.