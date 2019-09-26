|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Mary Lou Holmes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 30, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Emmanuel Lutheran Church - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral Home - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 29, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Emmanuel Lutheran Church or DaVita Shenandoah Dialysis
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|Mary Lou passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with her family at www.swimemorial.com