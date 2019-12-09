|Service:
|Name:
|Mary Muller
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Griswold and Lyman, Iowa
|Memorials:
|may be directed to the family and mailed to Hockenberry Family Care, 1804 E. 7th St. in Atlantic, Iowa 50022
|Funeral Home:
|Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment at a later date at St. John's Cemetery, south of Lyman, Iowa
