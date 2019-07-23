|Service:
|Memorial Mass
|Name:
|Matthew J. McIntyre
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|36
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 29, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah at a later date.
|Notes:
Matthew passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.