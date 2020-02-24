|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
Max Bornholdt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Avoca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 24, 2020
|Time:
|3:00 PM
|Location:
|Monroe Township Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4:00
|Visitation End:
|7:00
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Monroe Township Cemetery - Walnut, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.pauleyjones.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.