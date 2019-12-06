Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Max David Clayton
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, December 9, 2019
Time: 2 PM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com