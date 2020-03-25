|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Max Dawson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Grant City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 29, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Open Visitation at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|After 12:00 P.M. Wednesday
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Fletchall Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 1:30 P.M. to go by the family farm on the way to the cemetery.
We will attempt to live stream the service Via Facebook.
Max Dawson, 92, Grant City, Missouri
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.