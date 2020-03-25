Max Dawson
Service:Graveside 
Name:Max Dawson
Age:92
From:Grant City, Missouri
Day and Date:Sunday, March 29, 2020
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Fletchall Cemetery, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location:Open Visitation at the funeral home
Visitation Start:After 12:00 P.M. Wednesday 
Memorials:Fletchall Cemetery
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 1:30 P.M. to go by the family farm on the way to the cemetery.

We will attempt to live stream the service Via Facebook.