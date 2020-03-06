Max Skellenger
Service:
Celebration of Life
Name:Max Skellenger
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Time:1:30 pm
Location:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, March 9, 2020
Visitation Start: 5:00 pm
Visitation End: 7:00 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Max Skellenger, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa, died at his home on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Max is survived by his wife, Helen.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Max's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.