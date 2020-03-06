|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Max Skellenger
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 10, 2020
|Time:
|1:30 pm
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, March 9, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|7:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Max Skellenger, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa, died at his home on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Max is survived by his wife, Helen.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Max's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Max Skellenger, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.