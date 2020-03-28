|Service:
|Private Graveside Interment
|Name:
|Maxine Eddy Murray
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to American Heart Association or Rock Port Nutrition Center
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax
|Notes:
|Due to current restrictions, a family visitation and memorial service will be held in August of 2020, at Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Maxine Eddy Murray, 94, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
