|Service:
|Graveside Cemetery
|Name:
|Maxine Kissinger Mann
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 2, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Braddyville Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friends and family will gather at the funeral home prior to processing to the gravesite at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, 01/02/2020
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Maxine Mann Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Braddyville, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
Maxine passed away Monday morning at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324