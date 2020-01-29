|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Melvin Easton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Macedonia, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 1, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 31, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
7:00 PM with Masonic Service at 7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Coral Lodge 335 AF & AM or directed to the family for the Minnesota Steam Threshers Union (WMSTR) in Rollag, MN
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Private burial - Pioneer Cemetery west of Macedonia, IA
|Notes:
Melvin passed away at his home on January 27, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com