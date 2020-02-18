Merrill McConkey
Service:

Private Family Memorial Graveside

Name:Merrill A. McConkey
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:First United Methodist Church of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains: 
Notes:

Merrill passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.