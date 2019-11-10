Merrill D. Swanson, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Celebration of Life:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Merrill D. Swanson
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Rural Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 16, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 16, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials Directed To:
|Emmanuel Lutheran Church - Shenandoah or People For Paws
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah with military honors
|Notes:
|Merrill unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com