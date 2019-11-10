Merrill D. Swanson, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Celebration of Life:Funeral
Name:Merrill D. Swanson
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Rural Essex, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 16, 2019 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 16, 2019
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials Directed To:Emmanuel Lutheran Church - Shenandoah or People For Paws 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah with military honors
Notes:Merrill unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com