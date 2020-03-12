Service:Funeral
Name:Merry P. Bray
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, March 16, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location:There is no family visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Rock Port Nutrition Center, Rock Port, MO
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com