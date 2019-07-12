|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Michael Bloomer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|43
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 17, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Location:
|No scheduled visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Michael passed away July 11, 2019. Memories and condolences to the family may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com