Michael Bloomer
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Michael Bloomer
Pronunciation: 
Age:43
From:Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Location:No scheduled visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Michael passed away July 11, 2019.  Memories and condolences to the family may be posted on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com