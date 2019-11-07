|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Michael Gerard Henggeler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 11, 2019
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home , Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 10, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|Rosary at 4:30 PM, Visitation at 5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested to the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Dept. for community needs, a Scholarship fund to be established in Mike’s name, or Hope Lodge affiliated with the American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Mt Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry, MO
|Notes:
|Mike passed away at home on November 6, 2019 after a long illness. www.bramfuneralhome.com