Service:Mass of Christian Burial 
Name:Michael Gerard Henggeler 
Pronunciation: 
Age:55 
From:Ravenwood, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, November 11, 2019 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home , Maryville, MO 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, November 10, 2019 
Visitation Start:Rosary at 4:30 PM, Visitation at 5:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials are suggested to the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Dept. for community needs, a Scholarship fund to be established in Mike’s name, or Hope Lodge affiliated with the American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home
Cemetery:Mt Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry, MO 
Notes:Mike passed away at home on November 6, 2019 after a long illness. www.bramfuneralhome.com