|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Michael L. "Mick" Tyner
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Rural Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Randolph and Imogene, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
The Gold Fair Building - Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 8, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials Directed To:
|A memorial is being established in Mick's name
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
|Mick passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com
