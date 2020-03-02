Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Michael L. "Mick" Tyner
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Rural Essex, Iowa
Previous:Randolph and Imogene, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:

The Gold Fair Building - Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Red Oak, Iowa 

Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, March 8, 2020 
Visitation Start:2:00 PM 
Visitation End:5:00 PM 
Memorials Directed To:A memorial is being established in Mick's name
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah 
Burial: 
Notes:Mick passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com