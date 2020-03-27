Mike Dinville
Service:Memorial Mass at a later date
Name:Michael "Mike" L. Dinville
Age:68
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Memorials:St. Mary's Catholic Church of Shenandoah or Shenandoah Food Pantry.
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Private Family Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Mike passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.