|Memorial Mass at a later date
|Michael "Mike" L. Dinville
|68
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|St. Mary's Catholic Church of Shenandoah or Shenandoah Food Pantry.
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Mike passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Michael "Mike" L. Dinville, 68 of Shenandoah, IA
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
