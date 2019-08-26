|Service:
|Name:
|Michael Wayne Peterson
64
|64
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
To the Family
|To the Family
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Wayne passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his sisters home in Pueblo West, Colorado. He is the son of Don Peterson and the late Elizabeth Peterson.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.