Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Mona Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age: 57
From: Elliott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020
Time: 2:30 PM
Location: Silver City United Methodist Church-Silver City, Iowa
Visitation Location: Silver City Community Center
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020
Visitation Start: Following celebration of life service
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com