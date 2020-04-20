|Service:
|No Services at this time
|Name:
|Mona Helen Konecne
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Hopkins/Sheridan, Missouri Area
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, donations may be make to the family to cover medical expenses, c/o Ron Konecne: 302 E. Thompson Street, Hopkins, MO 64461
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
