Nancy Owen
Service: Family Graveside Service
Name: Nancy A. Owen
Age: 78
From: Hamburg, IA
Day and Date: Wednesday; April 8, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - northeast of Hamburg
Visitation Location: Open Viewing at Rash-Gude Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday 3 p.m. -  7 p.m. and Wednesday 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.   Due to CDC guidelines, crowd size limited to 10 people.
Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, MO
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery northeast of Hamburg
Notes:Nancy passed away on April 4, 2020 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.  Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com