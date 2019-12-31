Service:Memorial 
Name:Nancy L. Iseminger 
Pronunciation: 
Age:68 
From:West Des Moines, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 4, 2020 
Time:11 a.m. 
Location:Lutheran Church of Hope, West Des Moines
Visitation Location:Lutheran Church of Hope, West Des Moines 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 3, 2020 
Visitation Start:4 p.m. 
Visitation End:6 p.m. 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Mark or Nancy's brothers for the establishment of a future memorial endowment in her name. 
Funeral Home:McLaren's Funeral Chapel at Resthaven Cemetery 
Cemetery:Resthaven Cemetery 
Notes:Burial will follow the memorial service. 