|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Nancy L. Iseminger
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|68
|From:
|West Des Moines, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 4, 2020
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Lutheran Church of Hope, West Des Moines
|Visitation Location:
|Lutheran Church of Hope, West Des Moines
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 3, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to Mark or Nancy's brothers for the establishment of a future memorial endowment in her name.
|Funeral Home:
|McLaren's Funeral Chapel at Resthaven Cemetery
|Cemetery:
|Resthaven Cemetery
|Notes:
|Burial will follow the memorial service.